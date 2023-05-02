Jill Musgrave Seibel 1959 - 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jill Musgrave Seibel, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She passed away peacefully on February 14, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Jill was a caring wife and cherished mother and mother-in-law. She was a proud and loving grandmother to eight children. She will be remembered for her warm heart, humor, creativity, selfless nature, and the love she poured into her family and community. Her legacy of kindness and wisdom will live on through the many lives she touched.

She will be deeply missed but forever in our hearts.

