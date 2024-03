Jean Osborne 1928 - 2024

Jean Osborne, a long-time resident of McMinnville, Oregon, peacefully passed away in her sleep on March 6, 2024, in Palm Desert, California. She was 96. Her high school sweetheart and beloved husband of 58 years, Jim, predeceased her in 2008.

Jean was passionate about life, with so many varied interests. She learned to Alpine ski in her 40s, played golf well into her 80s, and was a keen bridge player. Her love of reading kept her mind very sharp and engaged in the world around her.

Jean is survived by her children, Susan, Karen, Ellen and Jim; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Her spirit will be missed by those who loved and knew her.