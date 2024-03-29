Investigating the Bible: World’s divine power, if not science, seen in Scriptures

The Bible describes events which defy current scientific knowledge: The earth has four corners, there were only seven days for creation, the Red Sea rolled back letting the Jews walk on dry ground to escape Egypt, three Jewish men survived a raging furnace, and many more. The New Testament also has astonishing stories: Jesus is conceived by God, he turned water into fine wine, he walked on the surface of the sea, he instantly healed the sick and paralyzed, and he raised Lazarus from the dead. These miracles culminate with the resurrection of Jesus from a stone grave on the third day. Do scientific advancements in knowledge make all these ancient accounts mere fantasy and render the Bible untrustworthy?

For some the Bible’s non-natural accounts cancel God. Charles Darwin wrote early in his life, “But I had gradually come … to see that the Old Testament from its manifestly false history of the world…was no more to be trusted than the beliefs … of any barbarian.”

What about a square earth? Apostle John wrote: “After this I saw four angels standing at the four corners of the earth, holding back the four winds of the earth…”. (Revelation 7:1, English Standard Version used throughout). John claims to be writing the words of God.

Any writer must consider the audience and decide how to effectively communicate. For example, if we explain the Heimlich maneuver for someone choking, we only include the essentials: Stand behind the person and wrap around your arms. Make a fist below the ribs and grasp your fist with your other hand. Firmly pull inward and upward five times. Repeat. If the person passes out, start CPR. No detailed explanation of anatomy, fluid displacement mechanics, or required PSI. In a similar way, the Bible told ancient readers what they needed to know to return to God. God could have told the human writers of the Bible, “Oh, by the way, the earth isn’t square”, however the Bible isn’t a science textbook. Its intent is to reveal a holy God, unholy humans, and God’s action for reconciliation. He used the language of ancient times and His incarnate Son to tell the story of redemption.

The late Timothy Keller, New York City minister and author of “The Reason for God,” explained that scientists must approach all phenomenon as having a natural cause because that is the only measurement they can make. However, when they declare there is no other possible cause for the existence of our world or any of the Biblical miracles, scientists make a philosophical presupposition, which steps out of the realm of science. They have tools to examine our physical world, but not for things metaphysical.

A person who is willing to consider that science does not have all the answers can see divine power in our world. The apostle Paul wrote, “For what can be known about God is plain to them, …For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made.” (Romans 1:19-20). The wonders of nature reveal an intelligent Designer. Unlike other mammals correctly born head-first, cetaceans (whales, dolphins, porpoises) are all born tail-first to avoid drowning, since they need to breath air at birth. How many cetacean newborns drowned until they naturally learned it’s better to go out backwards? And, if they did learn this behavior, who added their innate ability to learn?

Thomas was a disciple of Jesus and, when Jesus first presented himself after his death, he was absent. Thomas doubted. Soon after, the resurrected Jesus saw Thomas and invited him to touch his hands and his side. “Thomas answered him, ‘My Lord and my God!’ Jesus said to him, ‘Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.’” (John 20:28-29).

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name but not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div).