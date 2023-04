In brief: Sheridan hosts candidates' forum

Brad Myers will serve as the moderator and ask questions of candidates Chrissy Davis, Paul Hartman and Rubit Ramirez.

They are seeking the Position 4 seat. The person chosen in the May election will serve on the board for the first time. Davis, however, is a former Sheridan city councilor.

Incumbent Judy Breeden is not seeking reelection. She was a long-serving board member.

For information, call the district office at 971-261-6959.