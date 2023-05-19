In brief: County announces road paving projects

North Santiam Paving will pave a total of 15 miles of Yamhill County roads, in projects that started May 15. A total of nine roads will receive overlays, and motorists are advised to reduce speed, look for flaggers and equipment, and to expect delays of up to 20 minutes

Crews started May 15 on Whiteson Road from Highway 99 to Highway 153, Christensen Road, and the northern portion of Red Hills Road.

Starting May 22, work will be on Moores Valley Road from Main Street in Yamhill to Puddy Gulch Road.

Starting Tuesday, May 30, work will be on Westside Road from Poverty Bend Road to Meadow Lake Road. Night work is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The contractor will be off site for five weeks and return the week of July 10 to complete Gopher Valley Road from Beavercreek Road to the end of pavement. The week of July 17, the contractor will finish up at Bald Peak Road from Albertson Road to Kings Grade Road, and the upper half of Albertson Road.

Paving schedule is subject to change based on weather and other factors.