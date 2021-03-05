Hearings set on building, planning fee increases

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Don Dix
About that building fee increase in 2003 -- that increase was 70% -- and the council and building dept. stated any extra money from the raise in fees would be put into a fund that 'belonged to the builders'. That fund grew to $250K in just a few years (3, I believe). Without any discussion with the 'fund owners', the city used the fund to purchase the Oregon Mutual building to house their building dept. and ignored or deflected every question raised. Since, I've always believed that was the plan all along.
These fee-raising proposals (as well as tax increases) are similar to icebergs -- there's a lot you don't see! -- or allowed to see!