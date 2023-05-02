Grant to be inducted into HOF

Headline: Grant Glover and Gage Grubrud inducted into 25’ Mac HOF (Separate stories)

Byline: Nathan Ecker

On May 3 McMinnville native Grant Glover will be inducted into the 2025 McMinnville High School Hall of Fame along with John Heiser, Gage Gubrud and Randy Rutschman.

Glover graduated from McMinnville in 2006 and was a three-sport athlete, playing baseball, basketball and football during his time as a Grizzly.

As a Grizzly Glover was most known for his time as a baseball player, earning First-Team All-State honors as an infielder while securing the title of Pac-9 Conference Player of the Year in his senior season. Behind Glover, the Grizzlies baseball team climbed to the second round of the state playoffs in 2006 but were eliminated with a 7-4 loss to West Linn.

Following the 2006 season, Glover was a member of the American Legion Chuck Colvin Auto baseball team who went 31-9 en route to becoming co-league champions, which marked the fifth consecutive year that Colvin had won the summer crown.

Glover continued his baseball career into college, playing two years each for Mount Hood Community College and Western Oregon University. At Mount Hood, he was named first-team All-NWAACC and earned a gold glove, before transferring to Western Oregon to play baseball and study Communications.

In his junior season with WOU, Glover set a team record with a 30-game hitting streak. During the streak, he scored 36 runs, knocked down 55 hits and drove in 29 RBI with a batting average of .342. With Glover in the leadoff role, WOU won 23 straight games, earning him All-GNAC First-Team honors and one GNAC Player of the Week award.

As a football player at Mac, Glover received All-State honorable mentions as a wide receiver and kicker, while being named a finalist for the 2005 Outstanding Scholar-Athlete Award and earning All-League honors. Glover’s last-second field goal on homecoming night in 2005 was also responsible for securing the Grizzlies a playoff berth following an underperforming season as a team in 2004. Under head coach Greg McAnally the team was picked to finish last in the conference in 05’, but rather finished third in the Pac-9 and went on to win a first-round playoff game over Grant, 30-26, before falling to Barlow in the second round.

On top of his accomplishments, Glover represented McMinnville and shined during the summer of 06’ by playing in two consecutive all-star competitions over three days.

The first was the Les Schwab Bowl, the state’s Class 4A high school all-star football game, in which Glover did the kicking duties in the North’s 49-25 victory over the South. The second was the Oregon-Washington all-star baseball series where Glover played alongside fellow McMinnville graduate Kraig Sitton.

Glover and the other inductees will be honored at the MHS gymnasium. Doors open at 5:20 p.m. with a social hour before dinner at 6 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 6:45 p.m.