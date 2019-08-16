Grand Ronde Tribe finalizes Blue Heron Mill purchase

Photo courtesy of The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde##The Grand Ronde Tribe has purchased this 23-acre former paper mill site in Oregon City.

Tribal Council voted July 10 to purchase two properties in Clackamas County, including the Blue Heron Paper site, the tribal newspaper, Smoke Signals, reported.

The council approved a supplemental budget of $17 million to acquire both properties, according to the paper.

Once home to the Charcowah Village of the Clowewalla (Willamette band of Tumwaters) and the Kosh-huk-shix Village of Clackamas people, the area is part of the lands ceded to the U.S. Government under the Willamette Valley Treaty of 1855.