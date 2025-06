Golf event will benefit Provoking Hope

Teams of four can register for $500 and individuals for $125. The day starts with registration at 8 a.m., with tee off at 9 a.m. Lunch starts at 2:30 p.m., followed by a presentation at 3 p.m..

Proceeds go to help Provoking Hope’s peer-supported addiction and recovery services.

For more information, contact Kari Smith, at 971-438-5451 or karis@provokinghope.com.