Gayle Ione Bentley 1938 - 2022

Gayle Ione Bentley passed away April 18, 2022, from natural causes in McMinnville, Oregon.

Gayle was born May 31, 1938, in a small house in Scio, Oregon, to parents Wallis Boyd and Ruby Boyd. They moved to Oak Grove, Oregon, where Wallis (Wally) worked at the Pioneer Fruit Company in Portland.

Gayle graduated from Milwaukie High School in 1956. During her high school years, she met and fell in love with Gene Rene Bentley, and they married in 1957 until Gene’s passing on May 3, 2019. Gene served in the Oregon Army National Guard during Korea, was a musician and music teacher for the Beaverton School District. Gayle worked as a waitress and held several other jobs before becoming a legal assistant at the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office. She later worked for the honorable Judge Bradshaw at the Clackamas County Circuit Court, then moved on to being a freelance paralegal. Gayle finished her career as a legal secretary with the Bullivant Houser Bailey law firm in Portland.

She was active with the Masonic Lodge of Milwaukie, where she was an Eastern Star member.

Gayle is survived by her sister, Bonnie Rodgers of Arizona; sons, Garth Bentley of Happy Valley, and Glen Bentley of Newberg; her grandchildren, Daniel Bentley, Candice Bentley, McKayla Marshall and Jadyn Bentley; and great-grandchild, Addyson Cherrier.

Gayle will be laid to rest with and next to Gene at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial. Gayle was right with the Lord, and it was well with her soul. No memorial service will be held for Gayle, per her wishes.

