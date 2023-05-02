Gary Bateman 1952 - 2024

Gary Bateman passed away at home in Dayton, Oregon, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Portland, Oregon, and graduated from Gresham Union High School. He worked for GTE and Verizon. After he retired, he had several other jobs.

Gary was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanie; his sister, Debbie (Miki); and brother, Brian (Carol); his children, Jenni, and Joni (Joe); grandchildren, Keira, Johanna and Josali; and nieces.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. March 23, at Dayton First Baptist church, 300 Flower Lane, Dayton.