Free pesticide collection this month for farmers, applicators

The state Pesticide Stewardship Partnership Program will hold a free pesticide collection event in McMinnville on Jan. 24, for farmers, foresters and commercial applicators.

It is not open to residents or retail businesses.

Eligible businesses must apply by Jan. 13, found at online at oregon.gov/oda/. They will then be provided with an appointment time.

According to the state Department of Agriculture, the PSP is funded by pesticide registration fees collected by ODA, and general funding from the Oregon legislature. The ODA says the group’s “primary focus is to reduce the concentration of pesticides in surface waters through voluntary educational and technical support efforts.”

For more information, call or email: Kathryn Rifenburg, 971-600-5073 or kathryn.rifenburg@oda.oregon.gov.

Rinsate and non-pesticide chemicals will not be accepted.