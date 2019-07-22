Frank Carl Olsen (Buster-Buz-Rocket Olsen) 1924 - 2019

On Monday, July 22, 2019, Frank Olsen passed away in his own home at the age of 95. Frank was born June 30, 1924, in Seattle, Washington, to Frank and Esther Olsen. He graduated from Washington High School in Los Angeles.

Frank married Genie Dugger on March 23, 1947. They were married 62 years before she passed away. They raised four daughters, Candace, Christy, Cyndey and Corrie.

Frank served in World War II. He was a staff sergeant and flew 37 missions as a photographer.

He owned an auto body shop with Bob Johnson for a few years in Longdale, California. He then moved to Oregon. He worked many years as an auto body painter for Gilbert Tilbury and then Chuck Colvin Ford in McMinnville, Oregon. He also had his own shop at home for many years.

Frank was a lifelong member of the VFW, American Legion and Elks. He enjoyed hunting, softball, bowling and going to the casino.

Frank painted for 71 years. He painted cars, fire trucks, log trucks, airplanes, tractors and motor homes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sisters; and his daughter, Candace. He is survived by his daughters, Christy (Dick) Smith, Cyndey (Gary) Daniels, and Corrie Olsen; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be at 1:00 p.m. at his home Saturday, July 27, 2019. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.