Foundation leader to speak to Band of Brothers

Lon Getlin, who started a foundation in support of the children of fallen Marine and Navy personnel, will speak Thursday, Oct. 5, at the McMinnville Band of Brothers meeting.

The free program will start at 11:30 a.m. in the Evergreen Aviation Museum. It is open to veterans, service members and their spouses.

Getlin is a Marine veteran who lost his son in a Vietnam battle, the “Battle of Getlin’s Corner.” He calls his charitable program “Getlin’s Corner Foundation.”

For more information, send email to bcgrill7@gmail.com.