Five books challenged by Dayton parent remain in curriculum

Five books that had been challenged by a parent will remain in use in Dayton High School’s ninth through 12th-grade English/Language Arts classes, Superintendent Amy Fast decided after a Reconsideration Committee recommended the books stay.

The committee, which included Dayton adults and students, met Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Dayton Fire District to consider the books, which parent Caralee Johnston said “normalize the use” of foul language and contain descriptions of sexual situations, rape, suicide, child molestation and other abuse.

After listening to Johnston’s complaint and a presentation by English teacher Jennifer Shadden, the committee discussed the books – “All American Boys,” “The Hate U Give,” “The Things We Carry,” “Sold” and “The Glass Castle.”

Public comment was not taken. The eight-member committee was split on scheduling another meeting and discussing what they had heard following the presentations by Johnston and Shadden.

They said they wanted to further discuss the books, and the room was cleared of attendees. The group eventually informed meeting facilitator Jeff Crapper of its decision and he made Fast aware of their wish. She followed with her recommendation.

Each book was considered and voted on separately by the committee.

Fast posted a lengthy message on the district’s Facebook page about rebuilding unity in the community. It read:

“We come together when … we assume best intent in each other despite our differing opinions. As educators, we want parents to care about what their children are learning. We want them to take issue with the use of profanity, violence and sexual misconduct. We want them to be involved in their child's education. These are good things.”

Fast said we often underestimate students’ abilities to “understand the world around them and think critically about issues that make us uncomfortable. They need to be empowered to work through these issues “by engaging with multiple perspectives in a safe and structured environment facilitated by educators who have the expertise to do so.”

Fast became Dayton superintendent in July following the retirement of Steve Sugg. She had previously been principal at McMinnville High School for four years and worked in the McMinnville district for more than 20 years at elementary and secondary levels.