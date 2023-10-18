Five books challenged by Dayton parent remain in curriculum
Five books that had been challenged by a parent will remain in use in Dayton High School’s ninth through 12th-grade English/Language Arts classes, Superintendent Amy Fast decided after a Reconsideration Committee recommended the books stay.
The committee, which included Dayton adults and students, met Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Dayton Fire District to consider the books, which parent Caralee Johnston said “normalize the use” of foul language and contain descriptions of sexual situations, rape, suicide, child molestation and other abuse.
After listening to Johnston’s complaint and a presentation by English teacher Jennifer Shadden, the committee discussed the books – “All American Boys,” “The Hate U Give,” “The Things We Carry,” “Sold” and “The Glass Castle.”
Public comment was not taken. The eight-member committee was split on scheduling another meeting and discussing what they had heard following the presentations by Johnston and Shadden.
They said they wanted to further discuss the books, and the room was cleared of attendees. The group eventually informed meeting facilitator Jeff Crapper of its decision and he made Fast aware of their wish. She followed with her recommendation.
Each book was considered and voted on separately by the committee.
Fast posted a lengthy message on the district’s Facebook page about rebuilding unity in the community. It read:
“We come together when … we assume best intent in each other despite our differing opinions. As educators, we want parents to care about what their children are learning. We want them to take issue with the use of profanity, violence and sexual misconduct. We want them to be involved in their child's education. These are good things.”
Fast said we often underestimate students’ abilities to “understand the world around them and think critically about issues that make us uncomfortable. They need to be empowered to work through these issues “by engaging with multiple perspectives in a safe and structured environment facilitated by educators who have the expertise to do so.”
Fast became Dayton superintendent in July following the retirement of Steve Sugg. She had previously been principal at McMinnville High School for four years and worked in the McMinnville district for more than 20 years at elementary and secondary levels.
Comments
YamCoCan
Correction: This was Caralee Johnston, not Johnson, correct? And Commissioner Kit Johnston participated as well, did he not? After saying he would bring common sense leadership to YC, he's on board these anti-public education attacks.
tagup
These are High School students! …they are old enough to decide for themselves what to think!
Otis
No one should have the right to ban a book from the rest of us just because they don't like that book. Especially so from 18 year old high school students who are old enough to vote....and go to war.....but they can't read a certain book?
Bleepbloop
I know of another book, the best selling book ever, that "normalize the use” of foul language and contain descriptions of sexual situations, rape, suicide, child molestation and other abuse. It also talks about the size of male genitalia (Ezekiel 23:20 is just a classic) and daughters getting their fathers drunk so they can have sex with him (Genesis 19:35). I wonder if the wife of one of our county commissioners wants to get rid of the book I am referencing. I doubt it. Yet somehow liberals are considered the snowflakes and instigators of cancel culture.
BigfootLives
So why the heart burn? Parents have a right to challenge the schools and the teachers over what’s presented to their kids, even if one of the parents is an evil ‘commissioner’. The books were reviewed and they are staying. Nobody is banning books, but not all books are appropriate for school.
But I know for a fact that a lot of the schools still have the book Gender Queer in their libraries. This is one of the books that the libs clutch their pearls and call people book banners about. This is the graphic novel with the child porn. It’s online, I can quote some passages. Jeb might not like it, but he’ll, he supports the people who gave it to our children so maybe he needs to hear it.
Yamcocan, tagup, Otis, Bleep, are you ok with the book Gender Queer being in Yamhill County school libraries? Yes, or no.
Paul Daquilante
YamCoCan . . .
Caralee Johnston's name has been corrected.
Kit Johnson stood beside his wife as she addressed the Reconsideration Committee and the audience. If you consider that participating, then he was a participant.
Paul Daquilante/reporter
pudelmom
What are these book banners so afraid of? That their children might learn something about themselves? That they might accept who they are and not hate themselves for being who they are? Do indoctrination malcontents chortle with glee when a young person commits suicide after facing years of torment from supposedly religious persons?
This isn't 1900, 1950 or even 1970. We are living in a very different time. A time when every human being should be allowed to be WHO they are and not ridiculed, abused or be physically attacked for who they are (or the color of their skin).
Sadly, we in this country seem to be embracing the ideologies of 1930's Germany. Book bans, book burnings, racist, misogynistic and anti-semitic propaganda abound and the reality TV set are eating it up. Instead of educating their children, they prefer a closeted life of indoctrinated beliefs rather than an education toward critical thinking skills.
Enough already. We cannot afford to return to the darker ages of the human experience.
TroyProuty*
The great book ban.
In 1933 German students piled books and burned them. Who and what was indoctrinating who? We certainly know the answer to that one.
Pay close attention to "Their freedoms"
Why?
Because their freedoms include:
They don't want you to marry a person of the same gender.
They don't want you to have an abortion.
They want you to identify into their version of two genders.
They want you to not write certain books.
They want you to read only certain books.
They don't want your vote to count.
etc..etc..
It seems their idea of freedom is being allowed to manipulate and oppress others freedoms.
The problem is a couple of things. The 14th amendment, 1st amendment .. So our constitution.
Next is something I leaned about these people and movements:
When your there becomes a here, you obtain another there that still looks better. You can never obtain "There".
They won't stop.
Troy*