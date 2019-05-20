By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

False rumors spread on alleged homeless camp

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Bill B

"The flier stated that city officials said they would tolerate illegal drug use at the fictitious camp" Aren't we tolerating it now?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable