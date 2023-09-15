Evergreen offers air show viewing

Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum across Highway 18 from the McMinnville Airport, will offer a venue for watching the Oregon Air Show Friday through Sunday, Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

The show will feature the Blue Angels, flyovers by historic and experimental aircraft, and stunt demonstrations.

The museum’s Air Show Watch Party will give access for viewing and parking, along with food and beverage vendors, plane displays and a “Top Gun” double feature in its big-screen theater.

The original “Top Gun” will play at 10 a.m. each day, before the air show. “Top Gun: Maverick” will play at 6 p.m. after the show finishes. Movie tickets are extra.

Watch Party passes are good for one vehicle and up to five people. The cost starts at $80 for Friday, $100 for Saturday and $90 for Sunday.

Passes are selling quickly. Less than half of the 300 available each day were left as of Thursday.

For more information, visit evergreenmuseum.org.