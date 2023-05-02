Donna Lee Callister Pinard 1933 - 2024

Donna Lee Callister Pinard passed away March 4, 2024, at her residence at Friendsview Retirement Community in Newberg, Oregon. She was 90 years old. She was born October 8, 1933, in Agate Beach, Oregon, to parents Henry Ivan and Goldie Amelia Callister. She was the last of five children: Henry, Marlys Floy, Donna Lee, Stanley Frank and Keith James. Her nickname from her brothers and sister was “Weiner." Not sure how she got the name.

She attended Nehalem Grade School in Nehalem, Oregon, and graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in Rockaway Beach, Oregon. Donna spent her childhood growing up at Yunker & Wicks Logging Camp, currently known as Spruce Run County Park in Clatsop County, Oregon.

When she lived in Nehalem, she worked as a telephone operator and also worked at the movie theater in Nehalem. On September 2, 1955, she married Robert William Pinard. They had two children, Pamela Rose (deceased at one-day-old) and Stanley Richard Pinard. She also had three step- children, Robert Allen Pinard, Sandra Diane Pinard McLeod and Michael Dale Pinard (deceased). Her husband, Bob, passed away on May 29, 2020.

In 1963, Donna and her husband, Bob, moved to Carlton, Oregon, where she had various jobs. She picked walnuts, built fiberglass boats at Adams Boat Shop, sold Avon products, and spent most of her work career at Carlton Elementary School, where she was a teacher’s aide and Lunch Lady, where she retired.

After retirement, Donna and Bob spent several years traveling with the Good Sam Club as snowbirds to Yuma, Arizona. In 1995, they had a lifetime trip to Vienna, Austria, where they stayed two weeks, then spent many years staying summers at their property on the Oregon Coast on Camp Four Road up Highway 53 between Wheeler and Nehalem.

After failing health, they lived in McMinnville, Oregon, at Vineyard Heights Assisted Living, Parkland Assisted Living and, finally, Donna moved to Friendsview, where she passed.

