Donald Campbell Prendergast 1948 - 2023

Donald Campbell Prendergast, of Yamhill, Oregon, passed away December 29, 2023. Donald was born July 14, 1948, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Bethina Bell Campbell and Thomas Prendergast.

Donald spent the last 15 years of his career working in the Yamhill-Carlton School District as an instructional assistant. His caring and calming presence among both students and faculty made a lasting impression. Don brought love, kindness and an incredible spirit to all who knew him.

Long after his retirement, he would run into his students, who still affectionately referred to him as Mr. P.

Don enjoyed his time with family and close friends, organizing his tools and spending his days outside. He was proud of his license plate collection and sharing stories of his life. He had the blessing of a very special Christmas with his first great-granddaughter, Charlotte.

Don is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Jason Prendergast, Garett Prendergast, and Matthew Day; grandchildre, Katelyn (Prendergast) Frazey (Stormi Frazey), and Maisy Day, and great-grandchild, Charlotte Frazey; along with extended family.

His celebration of life will be held in July in Yamhill, Oregon; details will be shared at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please plant a seed of kindness in others’ hearts and lives, as Don did for many.