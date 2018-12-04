Day of Mourning will close post offices

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 5, the National Day of Mourning honoring the late President George H.W. Bush.

President Donald Trump declared the federal holiday after Bush died Nov. 30 at age 94.

Post offices in McMinnville and other Yamhill County cities will be closed. However, some packages will be delivered, according to the post ofice's "peak season" policies.

Federal offices will be closed. However, most state, county and city offices will be unaffected. Most banks also will be open.