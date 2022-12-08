Danny Lyle Bellows 1956 - 2022

Danny Lyle Bellows was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on December 8, 2022, at the age of 66.

Dan was born in Roseburg, Oregon, to Norma Jean and Alvan James Bellows. He joined siblings, Brenda and Hal; Brad would complete the family later when they moved to Portland. He played Little League baseball and dreamed of going pro. But in high school, Dan accepted Christ, and that changed his life.

When Dan and his family moved to Carlton, Oregon, after he graduated high school, he met his future wife, Julie, and with the arrival of Andrea, Bethany and Martin, life was great. When Dan was hired at A-dec, he was able to put his love of people to work every day. For 30-plus years he was involved with his children’s sports, musicals and so much more, all the while being a vital part of many ministry opportunities at his church.

With his retirement four years ago from from A-dec, Dan was so excited to come on staff at Calvary Chapel. He was the smiling face everyone was greeted with. The next year, his beautiful granddaughter, JuliaRose, arrived, and Dan was able to realize a long-awaited dream…to be a Pop-pop.

Dan’s passion was people. He didn’t know a stranger and had many long-lasting and important relationships throughout the years.

To us, it feels he was taken too soon, but he had finished the work his Savior had set before him. He leaves behind his legacy of love with his wife of 45 years, Julie; his children, Andrea (Chuck), Bethany (Peter), and Martin; his granddaughter, JuliaRose; and bonus grandkids, Liv and Jackson. Dan also leaves behind three siblings; four siblings-in-law; six nieces and nephews; even more grand-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and aunt-in-law.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 19, at McMinnville Calvary Chapel. The service will also be livestreamed from calvarymac.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dan's name to Calvary Chapel Youth Group or H.R. Hoover MD Cancer Center.