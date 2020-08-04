County health officials shut down teen's corn stand

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Megan
Just days short of Lemonade Day in McMinnville, this is an unfortunate look for our community. I sure hope the Mac Chamber was one of the professionals who reached out to him.