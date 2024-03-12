Commissioners to discuss sheriff’s budget on Thursday

Yamhill County Commissioners on Thursday will discuss the Sheriff’s Office budget in a work session, before a light agenda.

Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, in room 32 of the Yamhill County Courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St.

The public may attend in person or by zoom, or watch the meeting livestreamed on You Tube. The zoom link is imbedded in the agenda online; the agenda, meeting packet and links to You Tube and an audio recording are located on the county’s meetings webpage, at co.yamhill.or.us/meetings.

Commissioners are scheduled to hold a second reading of the proposed Ordinance 932, adopting a construction erosion and sediment control code, and to approve a contract with Haworth Inc. for construction of the Pike Road Bridge replacement, for $494,209.50. Earlier, they authorized an intent to award announcement to the company.

Commissioners also are scheduled to vote on a contract for grand jury training, and consider applications to finish the remainder of Doreen App’s term on the county budget committee.