By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • April 6, 2023

Commissioners demand input in economic development hire

Yamhill County Commissioners on Thursday insisted on having Chair Lindsay Berschauer sit in on interviews for a new county position of economic development director, despite being told that’s not typically how the county operates.

“Typically — this position’s going to report to me, and I would conduct interviews like I would any other position that we’ve filled,” County Administrator Ken Huffer told commissioners.

Huffer reminded them that he is empowered by county ordinance to do his own selection and hiring process for positions that report to him. In turn, Huffer said, he delegates selection and hiring within departments to department heads, while retaining final authority.

The only exceptions, Huffer said, are for the two positions that do report directly to the board of commissioners: Himself and County Counsel Christian Boenisch, and rare department head selections, such as the Health and Human Services Director, who has 350 people reporting directly to her, and oversees massive contracts with the state. In that instance, Huffer said, the county invited outside providers it contracts with, as well as a commissioner liaison, to sit on interview panels and provide their impressions of the candidates.

Commissioners, however, argued this position is different.

“I just want to make sure that we have an idea who this person is and what the scope is and what their thoughts are so that we can basically replace what we’ve had,” Commissioner Mary Starrett said.

“That’s kind of what I was thinking, was, we had so much input with SEDCOR, it might be good to have a commissioner on the interview panel,” Berschauer said.

“As the liaison to economic development, I think it’s appropriate for me to sit in ... considering the process we’ve been through with SEDCOR and just the importance around the position and how it’s kind of unique, in a sense.”

After clashing repeatedly with the county’s representative from the Strategic Economic Development Corporation last year, the commissioners terminated the county’s contract with SEDCOR, saying they would hire their own in-house director instead.

“I think it’s an important enough position that I would have no problem with it. We’re not talking about somebody just sitting in an office and, it’s going to be outreach, public outreach and it’s a pretty important spot, so I wouldn’t mind,” Commissioner Kit Johnston said.

In other business Thursday, commissioners:

* Approved the purchase of bus stop poles and associated components, for $51,065.15.

* Approved the purchase of bus route and bus stop signs, for $15,320.

* Approved a contract with RSS Architecture PC, for up to $42,500, to design the renovation of a building the county is leasing at 310 N.E. Kirby St., for added space and capacity for the Public Health department.

* Approved adding hours to three positions in the Health and Human Services Division.

* Approved a contract with the outside law firm of Harrang Long, in the event the Oregon Supreme Court agrees to review an Appellate Court ruling that the county acted illegally in the civil forfeiture of Sheryl Sublet’s home after she was convicted of methamphetamine delivery.