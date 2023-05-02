Cmdr. Gerald L. Devins 1936 - 2024

With his family’s deep sorrow, Commander Gerald L. Devins passed away at home on April 28, 2024. He was a gentleman of true grit.

Gerald, affectionately known as “Bud,” started life with humble beginnings. He was born in Neosho, Missouri, and was raised in Dinuba, California, and became his family’s hero.

A career Naval pilot, Gerald served as a Hurricane Hunter on the Atlantic seaboard during the early 1960s when satellite technology was in its infancy. During this time, he also flew following John Glenn, America’s first astronaut, as he orbited Earth. Bud served two tours in the Vietnam conflict and completed 45 missions. He was a Master of the Air.

He earned two master’s degrees, in Electrical Engineering and Financial Management, at the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California. Then, late in his career, he became the Curricular Officer for the Aeronautics Department of the school. Bud then started his second career at General Electric and United Technologies Co. as a project manager before retiring to McMinnville, Oregon.

With his steady, intelligent, and loving nature, Bud was devoted to his wife of 63 years, Arlene; and his five children, Lynn Bevill, Laura Wallace, Lousie Hughes, John Devins, and Anne Devins. Thirteen grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren also survive him. With his soft smile and quiet determination, he was the heartbeat of the family. With love, he will be missed.

