Clarence Robert Cornie 1922 - 2020

Clarence Cornie of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away at WVMC on December 13, 2020, after suffering a stroke; he was 98. There will be a private interment at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville.

Clarence was born in Kulm, North Dakota, and moved to McMinnville as a child with his parents, Claude and Bessie Cornie. Clarence met his future wife, Maxine Gowan, when he was 16 years old. They married at the ages of 18 and 17 on July 25, 1941; they were married for 71 years.

During WWII, Clarence served in the South Pacific as PFC in the 41st Infantry and was listed as a tank operator in New Guinea. He received the medals for American Defense Service, Asiatic Pacific Service and Good Conduct. He was presented with the Silver Star for “his daring exploit in placing a booby trap on the main enemy supply line in the jungle in the face of approaching Japanese patrols." He was honorably discharged on September 1, 1945.

Clarence was a production manager for Coca-Cola for many years and was highly thought of for his ingenuity in their progresses in automation of systems. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed bowling and woodworking. He enjoyed taking pictures and making birthday photo albums for the residents at Brookdale Assisted Living in McMinnville.

Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude Maxine Cornie; and his daughter, Penny Cornie. He is survived by his children, Judy Brewer of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Keith Cornie of Conconully, Washington, and Karen McAllister of Goodyear, Arizona; and his sisters, Joyce Powell and Doris Franck, both of McMinnville.