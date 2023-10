Champions Ball raises funds for Family Place

A Family Place will hold its annual fundraiser, A Champions Ball, at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Evergreen Aviation Museum.

The masquerade ball will feature carnival-style games, live and silent auctions, entertainment, food and beverages.

Tickets are $150 each or eight for $1,000. A link is available on the Champions Ball Facebook page or A Family Place website, at familyplacerelief.org/.