Carol Sue Dodge 1944 - 2025

Carol Sue Dodge went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2025. She was born October 22, 1944, to Elwood Tramm and Edna (Littlefield) Tramm. Her beloved husband, Ralph Dodge, preceded her in death last year. She is survived by her sister, Debra Tramm (Allan Sorenson) of Washington; and stepdaughter, Elizabeth Williams (Daniel) of Florida.

Sue studied art at the University of Washington. She spent years enjoying the arts through her watercolors, stenciling and use of acrylic and oil paints. She met her adoring husband, Ralph, soon after college, and they had many happy years of marriage. They spent their life together, inseparably loving one another. The foundation that kept their marriage strong was their love for Jesus Christ and His teachings.

Sue had a passion for horses from a very early age. She trained and showed in cross country jumping and dressage. Her breed of choice was the Arabian. She had a very successful Egyptian Arabian showing and breeding program under the farm name of Kaz El Arabians.

Sue attended McCabe Chapel United Methodist Church in McMinnville, Oregon, with her husband Ralph. She loved the community of this church, participated in the circuit choir, evening Bible study, and Sunday brunch with her church family. Sue had a spicy personality and was a spiritual role model to those close to her. Her honesty and wisdom were appreciated by all.

Her service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 1, 2025, at McCabe Chapel in McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McCabe Chapel, United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1530, McMinnville, OR 97128, or Sound Equine Options, 35130 Skogen Rd., Sandy, OR 97055.

