Carlton Fire Association holds fundraising dinner

A community dinner and fundraiser happens 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, to benefit the Carlton Volunteer Fire Association.

Spaghetti dinner, with salad, drinks and dessert, cost $10, kids seven and under eat for free. A live auction and silent auction (ending at 7:15 p.m.) are planned. The dinner will be at the fire station at 343 W. Roosevelt, Carlton.

Proceeds will go towards purchasing extrication equipment and protective gear for fighting wildfires.

Call 503-852-6223 for details.