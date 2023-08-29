Carlton continues seatbelt patrols

Carlton police are continuing extra patrols to enforce seat belt laws and encourage use of safety restraints.

The high-visibility enforcement is funded by a grant from Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

According to Officer Jake Blair, seat belts help drivers and passengers safe. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calls seat belts “the single most effective safety technology in the history of the automobile.” Between 1960 and 2012, the NHTSA said, seat belts saved 329,715 lives.

For more information about the importance of seat belts, citizens can visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts.