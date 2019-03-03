Carla Keber - 1966 - 2019

Carla Keber of Sheridan, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, after fighting a brave battle with a form of Parkinson's disease. Born May 17,1966, in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Carl F. Humann and Sharon L. Humann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Keber, and her grandmother, Margaret Dobson.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Humann and Brooke Keber; two grandchildren, Chassity and Rylan; two sisters, Dawn Burton and husband John, and Chris Hodge and husband James; nieces, Brittany, Courtney and Shasta; nephews, Justin and Travis; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Until we see each other again...

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.