Brandy Kay Laster 1978 - 2022

Brandy Kay Laster passed away surrounded by family on December 5, 2022 at Providence Hospital in Newberg, Oregon. She was the daughter of Catherine and Billy Laster. Brandy was born in Portland, Oregon on January 15, 1978. The family moved to Dayton where she attended schools and graduated from High School in 1999. By graduating from Dayton High School, she followed in the footsteps of her mother and grandparents.

She worked at Betty Lou’s Cookies, various caregiving institutions, and Svenson’s Pig Farm. In 2003 she met the father of her daughters. A few years later she found the passion of life; living on her aunt’s farm in Newberg where she was involved in many aspects of farming. She really enjoyed caring for the large herd of goats. She was heavily involved in Bacon Bits & Friends 4-H Club and Oregon Meat Goat Producers where she was a member at large.

Brandy was a very caring and giving person. She was eager to learn new things and increase her knowledge. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Billy and Catherine Laster, grandparents Francis and Lucille Kilgore, aunts Charlotte Parker and Iola Martinson, along with niece Sierra and nephews Faustino and Zachary. She is survived by daughters Marisol of Dundee and Gabrielle of Dayton, aunt Ruth, sisters Sharee Nelson, Mary Segundo, Francine Holloway, Candace Castro, Cheyenne Perez, Mackenzie Castro, brothers Jason, Jeremy, Shane, Dustin, Tim Simonson, Keith Nelson, as well as 32 nieces and nephews, and 31 great nieces.

Viewing will take place on Saturday, December 10th from 2:00pm-5:00pm at Macy & Son in McMinnville, OR. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, December 14th from 12:00pm-5:00pm at the Baptist Church on Flower Street in Dayton, OR.