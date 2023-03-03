Bill Moore 1934 - 2023

Bill Moore was born in San Diego, California. After graduating from San Diego State University with his bachelor’s degree, he worked as a school teacher. He earned his EdD in Special Education at the University of Oregon in Eugene, and afterward joined the staff of Teaching Research in Monmouth. He worked at Teaching Research for over 30 years as a research professor.

Bill lived in Sisters for many years before moving to McMinnville, Oregon. He and his wife Jane traveled around the world and in the U.S. He also loved to spend time on the Oregon coast and in the mountains. He was a 356 Porsche enthusiast and was a contributing editor of the 356 Registry. He and Jane participated in many cross-country Porsche events. He also volunteered for Habitat For Humanity. His family always said that Bill Moore never met a stranger.

Bill had nine grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them many things, including how to play chess, catch lizards, and identify flying saucers. He also had two great-grandchildren who brought him much joy in his later years.

As a runner, Bill enjoyed participating in a variety of road races, including the Civil War Relay and the Eugene and Portland marathons. Bill was an enthusiastic Oregon Duck fan, and followed Duck football, basketball and baseball. He was also a Mariners fan and, in his earlier years, a fan of boxing.

He enjoyed a wide variety of music, but was especially fond of West Coast Jazz. He was a wine aficionado and had an extensive knowledge of local wineries, gleaned from his circle of friends in the wine industry.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jane Moore of McMinnville; daughters, Melinda Spieker of Tualatin, Holly Ficklin and Susan Moore of Portland, and Amy Thorkildson of McMinnville; three sons-in-law; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to McMinnville Habitat for Humanity.