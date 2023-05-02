Beth Howard Dell 1944 - 2024

Obituary Content

Beth Howard Dell was born January 7, 1944, the daughter of Mark and Marium (Watkins) Trumbo, in Aurora, Illinois. She left us peacefully on November 11, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon. No words can describe the joy she brought into our lives.



Beth and her brother Mark grew up in Aurora, where their father was an economics professor at the college. Beth majored in education, graduated from Aurora College, married Bart Howard, moved to Oregon, and became the loving mother of Ned and Emily.



Beth was a marvelous teacher. She was the co-founder of Fifth Street School and worked for the McMinnville School District for many years. Beth taught at Josephine Wascher Elementary School for the last 13 years of her career, first as Librarian, and then as a kindergarten teacher. Beth could find just the right books for each child, and just the right lesson for every student in her class. Her classroom was a place of wonder, learning, and sharing.



One of the founding members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of McMinnville, Beth was always ready with a sweet smile and kind heart, willing to help with every project and listen to every story.



Beth's volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity in McMinnville included helping launch the ReStore, being an advocate for families, serving on many committees, and even bringing her prized cookies to volunteers building homes.



Cooking and friendship were two of Beth's favorite things. She had a knack for creating delicious meals from natural ingredients. At Beth's table, we savored good food and lively conversation as we tried to save room for her beautiful desserts.



Beth and Roger Dell married on May 29, 2004, at the First Baptist Church in McMinnville.



Beth loved walking, and during her many years of morning walks with Susan Marrant they would connect with neighbors, friends, and community members. She was a founding member of Zero Waste McMinnville. Beth always had a book going and belonged to two book groups. She was inquisitive; interested in people, nature and the world around her. With kindness, courage and grace, Beth gave her best to all.



Beth is survived by her husband, Roger Dell; daughter, Emily Howard; son, Ned Howard; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Jennifer Trumbo; stepdaughter, Megan Dell; stepson, Jeffery Dell; and three grandchildren.



Beth lived by her favorite U.U. elevator speech -- show up, pay attention, tell the truth, let go.



A celebration of Beth's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2024, at First Baptist Church of McMinnville, with a reception to follow in the Great Room.



Donations in Beth's name can be made to Yamhill County Peacemakers or the McMinnville Public Library.