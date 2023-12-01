Berschauer 'stunned' at city's tax levy action

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
tagup
According to the county website, none of the commissioners live in McMinnville. I fail to see how City of McMinnville tax/budget decisions are in the purview of the county commission. Blasting people in the press and sending an ineffective letter smells like poorly thought out politics to me.
CubFan
Completely agree with Lindsay Berschauer. The city leaders misled us. I have not spoken with ONE person who completely understood the financial implications of voting for the fire department levy. ALL were led to believe it would cost them an extra $.50 per thousand, with the city removing the complete former fire department allocation of $1.50. THEN they would ask voters IF and HOW to bring back none/any of that $1.50. The flawed survey didn’t give respondents a clear option for rejecting the $1.50. For the mayor to conclude that passage of the fire department levy indicated general consensus among voters that they were accepting the new fire department levy of $2.00 + the addition of the old levy of $1.50 is ludicrous. If the city is in a financial pickle, they should have just come clean with voters from the get-go, instead of playing the fancy footwork game. This most definitely should be placed on a ballot for general vote. Chris Chenoweth is the ONLY city leader with his finger on the pulse of the public. As Lindsay Berschauer stated: the city is being dishonest, and this shouldn’t sit well with anyone.
BigfootLives
I completely disagree with the evil 'Commissioner' on this one. She is way out of bounds. How could she be stunned? The city has been dishonest up to this point, and there was no indication that that was going to change.
Can the NR ask the city what fat was trimmed out of the budget before they decided to once again dig into our pockets? Or is everything that the city does vital to national security? Maybe some of the reserves some of the departments are carrying could be trimmed back to get us through these dark times. Reserves like the water treatment department carry, oh, never mind, we spent that on the RB Rubber factory to build the wine Disneyland. With this track record of financial decisions, what could go wrong?
Why doesn't the NR put the main story for this on the website and not just the e-version of the paper? There was a TON of comments on this topic a few days ago. Who makes these decisions? You want traffic to the website...? The same paying customer is seeing both versions. Let the clowns in the circus tent on 2nd Street read the comments.
BigfootLives
This will be on the ballot, and everyone besides Chenoweth needs to go.