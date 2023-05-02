Barbara Geissler 1932 - 2023

Our mother, Barbara Dolores (Deever) Geissler, passed away November 22, 2023. Barbara was born October 18, 1932, in Strasburg, Illinois, to Lois and Charles Deever. Mom was the third of four children, joining Charles, Mary Katherine, and coming before Nancy.

The Deever Family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, while the children were still quite young. Like her siblings, Mom graduated from McMinnville High School. One of her first jobs was at Equitable Savings and Loan in Portland, Oregon. It was in Portland that she met Robert (Red) Geissler. They were married on December 28, 1958. The couple was blessed with two children, Jeff and Steve. Due to Dad’s Air Force career, we traveled widely in the 1960s and 1970s. Germany, California, Massachusetts, Montana, and Oregon were highlights during this time. Upon returning to Oregon, Mom went to work at US Bank. She retired in 1995. She enjoyed entertaining the family and cooking favorite foods, like macaroni and cheese, Milky Way Cake, and no-bake cookies.

In 2004, Mom and Dad moved to Albany to be closer to Steve’s family. With Dad’s passing, Mom continued to be the organizer of birthday and holiday celebrations. She enjoyed friends visiting from McMinnville, reading, playing Phase 10 and Skip-Bo, and attending the grandkids’ various academic and extra-curricular events.

Mom is survived by her sons, Jeff (Linda) and Steve (Laurie); her brother-in-law, Ronny; grandchildren, Megan, Katelyn, Logan (Tyler), and Kirbey; and her nieces and nephews, Cheryl, Carolyn, Nancy Ann, Barbie (Dan), Rick (Nona), Kelly( Rose), Shelley, Kevin, Michael, Darlene (Michael), and Peggy Ann.

A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 1, at Willamette National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local Habitat for Humanity chapter or the Democratic Party.