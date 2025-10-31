Ballots due Tuesday

McMinnville city residents and Amity Fire District voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4, to return their ballots.

Voters should drop ballots into a voting box at Amity City Hall, the clerk’s office in McMinnville or in other locations in McMinnville: the Chemeketa campus, the courthouse lobby (inside) or parking lot and the public library parking lot.

McMinnville voters are deciding the fate of the $98.5 bond measure that would pay for a new recreation facility with two pools, a multipurpose gym, a drop-in childcare center for people using the facility and classroom and meeting space. The bond also would cover renovations of the library and senior center and improved and additional park facilities.

The 20-year tax rate to pay off the bond would begin at 95 cents, to total $1.79 per $1,000 of assessed value, and increase to roughly $1.79 as other bonds are taken off the rate.

Amity Fire District voters are deciding whether to continue the current local option levy at the same rate, 45 cents per $1,000 valuation, or about $135 per year for the owner of a house assessed at $300,000. The current levy is expiring.

The Amity levy helps sustain the fire district’s emergency operations and essential services, according to district officials.

The Yamhill County Clerk’s Office is asking voters to ensure ballots are properly placed in envelopes to avoid security concerns. Ballots should be folded with the voting side inward, so ballot choices are not visible through a small hole in the envelope.

For questions or assistance, contact the Yamhill County Elections Office at 503-434-7518 or visit yamhillcounty.gov/405/Elections.