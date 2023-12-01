Baker Creek Community Church hosts live Nativity scene

The manger scene will be set up in the front portico of the church at 325 N.W. Baker Creek Road, McMinnville. Pastor Dax Garlinghouse said the covered area is large enough for visitors to keep out of the rain, if the weather is bad, while they view the scene and pet the animals.

Church members will take turns appearing as Mary, Joseph and other characters. “The kids really like being shepherds,” Garlinghouse said.

He expects the scene to include live sheep, goats, a calf and perhaps a donkey.

For more information, call the church, at 503-434-4451.