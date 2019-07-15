'Bad elude' ends with jail sentence
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
tagup
She actually gets her license back?......doesn’t seem like a good idea to me...
Paul Daquilante
tagup . . .
Her license is only suspended until 10/7/2019, according to the case file, which makes her eligible to drive when released from custody.
Paul Daquilante/reporter
Oregonian
She'll sit in jail for 190 days, think about what she did and magically become a more reasonable/rational driver when she gets out? No way - she's headed the wrong direction mentally and will be worse when she is released - more hostile and a poorer driver for lack of practice for 190 days. How is it possible she isn't required to attend anger management classes?
Lulu
Anger management classes work only when you are sitting in anger management classes. A leopard can't change its spots.
She'll do it again. And again.
OregonBorn
So glad she’ll be on the streets again, legally.
It really does pay to be female in the eyes of the “justice” system.
Lulu
Her sentence length should have been commensurate with her demeanor--in the courtroom as well as on the highway--how many people did she nearly kill or maim? Her license deserved revocation.
Permanently.