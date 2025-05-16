May 16, 2025 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: May 16, 2025

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Allyson Nicole Ritchie, 36, Bend, May 12, first-degree criminal trespass; booked and released.

Bobby Jo Monk, 43, Lincoln City, May 13, Lincoln County hold, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Christopher William Melka, 46, McMinnville, May 12, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Thomas Glenn Anderson, 36, Salem, May 13, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Brittney Nicole Smalley, 34, Sheridan, May 13, McMinnville Municipal Court hold, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,999 bail.

Jamia Michele Johnson, 34, Vancouver, Washington, May 13, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Cordell Robert Lyden, 39, McMinnville, May 13, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Tanner Joseph Will, 24, Independence, May 13, failure to appear, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Trisha Lorraine Jusino, 28, Clatskanie, May 13, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Yanya Marie Norred, 46, Salem, May 13, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Cesar Flores, 41, Woodburn, May 13, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Oscar Adrian Guzman, 33, McMinnville, May 14, aggravated identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, computer crime/three counts, first-degree theft; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $30,000 bail.

McMinnville Police Department

Tyra Ann Softich, 28, McMinnville, May 12, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Deborah Kay Gabel, 65, Newberg, May 12, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,999 bail.

Floyd Timothy McKinney, 40, Wilsonville, May 13, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree escape, violation of release agreement, Clackamas County hold, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Oregon State Police

Kelley Ann Mason, 51, Wilsonville, May 14, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/three counts, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.