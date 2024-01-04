January 4, 2024 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: Dec. 3, 2024

YAMHILL CONTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Ronald Dale Camp, 51, McMinnville, Dec. 28, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.

America Roxana Sanchez Carmona, 21, Lafayette, Decd. 28, first-degree theft, second-degree burglary; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Joseph Matthew Cope, 43, Portland, Dec. 28, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Darrell Scott Greer, 42, McMinnville, Dec. 30, failure to appear, interfering with making a report, violation of a restraining order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Luis Ernesto Oliva Lugo, 31, Yamhill, Dec. 31, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while revoked or suspended, failure to appear, Linn County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ariel Corona Marble, 32, Newberg, Dec. 28, first-degree theft, second-degree burglary; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Brandon Keith Morgove, 48, Portland, Dec. 28, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Gregory Stephen Moser, 53, Sheridan, Dec. 28, failure to appear/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $12,500 bail.

Isaac Curtis Newell, 23, McMinnville, Jan. 1, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.

Jocelyn Roxann Puego, 30, McMinnville, Dec. 31, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Brandon James Ross, 42,Salem, Dec. 28, failure to appear, Klamath County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jill Marie Thompson, 59, Gaston, Dec. 28, diving while revoked or suspended; booked and released.

Tavaris Deontay Winchester, 33, Portland, Dec. 31, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Samuel Ian Withnell, 39, Yamhill, Dec. 29, failure to appear/two counts; booked and released.





McMINNVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Cassandra Anne Brown, 30, McMinnville, Dec. 31, failure to appear, McMinnville Municipal Court hold, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Lahenry Dupree Gibbs, 42, Sheridan, Dec. 29, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,000 bail.

Cody David Hughet, 24, McMinnville, Dec. 31, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Antonio Jon Pickering, 29, McMinnville, Dec. 29, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Dylan Michael Lee Simkins, 28, McMinnville, Dec. 31, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Michael Austin Bailey Tucker, 26, McMinnville, Dec. 28, McMinnville Municipal Court hold, post-prison supervision violation, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ismael Lemus Villegas, 39, McMinnville, Dec. 29, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.





NEWBERG-DUNDEE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Emilio Ernesto Caballero, 25, Newberg, Jan. 1, failure to appear/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jason Paul Davin, 35, Dundee, Jan. 1, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Felipe Gaspar, 42, Newberg, Jan. 1, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill Ymhll County Jail on $770,000 bail.

Gustavo Vazquez Leon, 34, Newberg, Dec. 29, Newberg Municipal Court hold, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Paulo Noel Rodriguez Mora, 53, Dundee, Jan. 1, domestic harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

YAMHILL

POLICE DEPARTMENT

Brian David Kuehnel, 63, Yamhill, Dec. 28, first-degree criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.