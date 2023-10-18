Arrest made in connection with Sheridan shooting

A Sheridan man was shot and wounded and the alleged suspect was quickly taken into custody the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 18. The incident occurred on the west side of town.

The shooting was reported about 9:15 a.m., according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, who contracts with the city for law enforcement services. All available deputies, including those who were at an incident on the Willamina School District campus, a few miles to the west, responded.

An unidentified victim was located on West Main Street near Richard Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He received medical aid by responding deputies and Sheridan Fire District personnel. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A portion of West Main Street - Highway 18B - was closed during the early stages of the investigation.

Based on information provided to detectives by the victim, as well as witness statements, a suspect, identified as Chad Lee Whiffen, 38, was located in the 600 block of S.W. Monroe Street.

Whiffen was charged with one count each of first-degree assault, coercion, menacing, possession of weapons by certain felons and unlawful use of a weapon. First-degree assault is a Class A felony and Measure 11 offense that falls under mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines. He was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail without bail pending circuit court arraignment.

Both men are transients and living in a makeshift camp along the South Yamhill River, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sheridan City Council has made homelessness a top priority in recent months. There have been in-depth discussions during monthly regular meetings and work sessions.