Anita Carlene (Newland) VanDatta 1937 - 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we share that on April 11, 2025, the world lost the amazing mom, grandma, great-gram, friend, neighbor, teacher, community member, and overall wonderful human, Anita Carlene (Newland) VanDatta.

Anita was born October 22, 1937, in Arnold, Kansas. She moved with her family to Oregon and lived in a few towns growing up, including Dallas, Jefferson, Monmouth, Independence, and Salem. Anita went to grade school at Jefferson Elementary in Jefferson until the sixth grade, and Oak Grove School in Salem from part of the sixth grade through the eighth grade. In 1955, she graduated from Central High School in Independence, Oregon, and went on to what was then known as Oregon College of Education in Monmouth (now Western Oregon University) from 1955 to 1956, and further to the University of Oregon, where in 1963 she completed her Bachelor of Arts degree.

From 1956 to 1960, and during her time at U of O, Anita worked for the highway department in Salem (now known as the Oregon Department of Transportation). After graduating from college, Anita moved to McMinnville, Oregon, and taught many students English at McMinnville High School from 1963 to 1972.

Anita married her husband, Louis VanDatta, on November 11, 1967, and in 1969 they found the beautiful house they would call their forever home. After having their two daughters, Anita took some time to be a full-time incredible mom from 1972 until 1981, when she went back to work part-time at Chemeketa Community College where, once again, she shared her talented English teaching ability with students from 1981 to 1991.

She decided to officially retire from teaching but wasn't done working. She went on to work in a medical office led by Dr. Pfendler in McMinnville and started a whole new career path from 1992 to her official retirement in 2002. Anita's life was full of hobbies and activities outside the classroom and office. Many knew her for organizing an annual craft fair called Patchwork & Polka Dots, where her love of crafting shined through and, along with her friends, turned the garage into a wonderful holiday shop. After the home bazaar days, she continued with local church and community center craft fairs when the opportunities came up and enjoyed showcasing her crafty abilities.

Anita was not only a whiz with a sewing machine, but also with hand-quilting: she made beautiful quilts with color palettes that were like works of art that many who received them treasure. From quilting, to machine sewing, to card making, to tole painting, Anita's creativity was out of this world. In her later years, she enjoyed coloring with ink pens, especially coloring mandalas and floral scenes, and even turned some completed works into cards or framed art to gift to others to cherish. Anita's creativity also showed up in her ability to make beautiful spaces in the yard that she and the family enjoyed so much, and even made a small, magical flower fairy garden that was a favorite for her great-grandchildren.

Anita enjoyed tea and coffee time with friends, and it was not often that her famous "Hodge-Podge" cookies were unavailable...if not fresh out of the oven, there were some in the freezer ready to share. Anita was part of a wonderful group called the Junior Matrons (Ma Mere), and looked forward to monthly gatherings with her special, long-time friends. Anita volunteered for many years with the S.M.A.R.T reading program, too. Some days she enjoyed the simplicity of playing solitaire or challenging herself with a game of Soduku.

Anita was an amazing mom who made camping trips memorable, annual school shopping trips fun, double-checked school papers and, along with Louis, provided a supportive and loving environment for their two children, who couldn't ask for two better parents. As a grandma, Anita went above and beyond as much as possible to make special memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone in Anita's life felt the joy and love she had to share, and she is dearly missed. In the last several months of her life, she often said, "You know, I've had a good life," and that phrase brings comfort in this time of great sadness and loss.

Anita is survived by her daughters, Jeanette Henton and Heather VanDatta; her grandchildren, Kyle, Kimberlee, and Avery; granddog, Queso; great-grandchildren, Madilee, Taylee, Kohen, Oliver, and Bennett; and brother, Carl "Sonny" Newland Jr. She was predeceased by her dear husband, Louis S. VanDatta Jr.; parents, Carl and Corenna (Artz) Newland; and sister, Joyce Poteet.

Anita requested that she not have a funeral, but a small gathering to share memories may be planned later this summer. In the meantime, to honor her memory and a life well-lived, please consider doing the following: "Make someone's day" by paying it forward, which was one of Anita's favorite things to do these past couple years; give an extra tip, pay for an extra coffee: whatever feels good in your heart to make someone else feel special. Donate to an organization that helps the homeless or animals. Look up at the beautiful blue sky, notice the bright red leaves, and stop and smell the roses. And, most importantly, have a slice of chocolate cake or Marionberry pie and indulge in every bite!

Please direct any correspondence to Memory of Anita VanDatta c/o Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, Oregon, 97128. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com