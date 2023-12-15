Amity City Council holds special meeting

The Amity City Council will review Administrator Nathan Frarck’s six-month job performance when it holds a special session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 at city hall.

The action will take place in an executive session, as he did not request an open hearing. The matter, however, is also scheduled to be discussed in open session.

His contract, in part, states: At the six-month employment mark — Dec. 31, 2023 — and then annually, on or before the anniversary date of the employment agreement, the mayor (Rachel King), with council’s approval, and the employee shall conduct a performance evaluation and define goals, performance objectives and priorities, which they determine necessary for the proper operation of city and attainment of the city council’s policy objectives. As a result of the evaluation, the council may increase the employee’s base salary in an amount the council, in their sole discretion, deems appropriate.

Frarck succeeded Michael Thomas and his initial contract is scheduled to expire June 30, 2024.

In other business, the council will discuss the annual city survey. It will only be discussed and then distributed in January.