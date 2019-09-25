September 25, 2019 Tweet

Alan Ross Pearson 1947-2019

Alan Ross Pearson, born August 31, 1947, passed away at age 71 on August 10, 2019, from heart complications.

Alan graduated from Kailua High School (Oahu, Hawaii) with the class of 1965.

From Hawaii, he came to McMinnville, Oregon, to attend Linfield College (class of 1969), playing football under the instruction of Paul Durham, and was a member of the 1965 team that was inducted into the Linfield Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Theta Chi fraternity.

Returning to Hawaii, Alan graduated from the University of Hawaii in 1970 with a BA in Chinese Comparative Philosophy.

In Oregon, he received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Western States Chiropractic College (now University), and was valedictorian of his graduating class in 1978.

From 1972 to 1973, Alan was the head chef at the Meadowlark Holistic Healing Center in Hemmet, California, where he also co-authored the "Light and Life Cookbook" with then wife Janice (Day Richardson).

Settling in McMinnville to raise his family, Alan practiced chiropractic (Pearson Chiropractic) from 1978 to 1995, ultimately moving back to Oahu, where he continued chiropractic care at the Kailua Wellness Center (1995-1996) and Kahala Chiropractic Clinic (1996-2009).

Moving back to Oregon to be closer to his children and grandchildren, Alan lived in Pacific City, where he opened a practice and worked from 2015 to 2018.

Alan was preceded in death by his father, Gordon C. Pearson; mother, Ruth E. Pearson (Patton); and brothers, Charles Pearson and Richard Pearson. He is survived by his children, daughter Anami (McMinnville), son Forest (Aloha, Oregon) and daughter Chelsea (McMinnville); grandchildren, Charleigh (Tigard, Oregon) and Keoni (McMinnville); brother, Bruce Pearson (California); and niece, Darcy (Hawaii).