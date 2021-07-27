240 crash kills one, injures one

Photo courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue##A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Highway 240, west of Newberg, resulted in one fatality.

One woman was killed and a man seriously injured about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday when two vehicles collided head-on on Highway 240 east of Yamhlll.

According to Oregon State Police, Jeffrey Brown, 36, of Yamhill was headed east in a Toyota pickup. His truck crossed the center line into the westbound lane and collided with a Nissan Sentra driven by Irene Gomez34, of Woodburn.

Gomez died in the crash. Brown was transported to Oregon Health Sciences University Hospital in Portland by Life Fight helicopter for treatment of his injuries.

The crash and investigation closed Highway 240 for about four hours

Oregon State troopers were assisted by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.