'Shrek' to play at Patton

Patton Middle School students will perform “Shrek,” based on the popular animated movie series about a good-hearted ogre and his princess bride. The fairy tale also features numerous well-known characters, such as the Gingerbread Man, Donkey and Dragon.

Teacher Emily Wilcox is directing the show, which will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 29-30, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 1. Tickets are $8 general and $5 for students and seniors at the door or online.

Reserve seating starts at $10 and is available online.

Showgoers also can attend a “Storybook Swamp Party” for children 10 and younger at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 1. Kids will get to make their own gingerbread character, participate in a slime workshop and meet characters from the show for story time. The party costs $10 extra; parent chaperones are admitted free.

To purchase tickets for the show or the party, go pattondrama.ludus.com.

“DreamWorks ‘Shrek The Musical Jr.” features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the movie and the book by Wiliam Steig.

Cast members are Patton students Aydent Elliott, Haze Potts, Hadley Pace, Jane Kim, Danika Blaylock, Halle Busby, Annabelle George, Gemma Casebourn, Ashlynn Samsom, Lana Spenner, Lincoln Nelson, Avery Eastin, Coralyn Hendricks, River Frisbee, Janna Flores Kassab, Ryder Brugger and Henry Reigel.

In addition, the “Shrek” cast includes Duniway Middle School students Adeline Stevens and Tristan Jackson; Piper Wilcox, 6, from Willamette Elementary School and Emmett Potts, 9, from Grandhaven Elementary School.

Patton is located at 1175 N.E. 19th St., McMinnville. For more information, call 503-565-4500.