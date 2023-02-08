Yamhill resident killed in Highway 240 crash

A Yamhill man was killed Tuesday, Feb. 7, in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 about four miles east of Yamhill.

The Oregon State Police identified him as James Lee Foster, 74. He was alone and pronounced dead at the scene of the 10:40 a.m. crash.

Foster was driving a Subaru Legacy westbound when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road and struck a tree.

In addition to the State Police, Yamhill Police, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew also responded to the crash.

Foster is the third person to die on Yamhill County roads in 2023.