Work of Heart dinner supports schools

The foundation, which also provides science experiences for elementary students, raises money to support schools through its endowment and two major fundraisers a year — the Runtoberfest run in October and the Schools: A Work of Heart wine pairing dinner in February.

A few tickets are still available for the dinner, which will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, in the Evergreen Event Center on the museum campus. Tickets are $150 each for the evening, which includes a four-course dinner with paired with local wines, a Battle of the Books demonstration by students, silent and oral auctions and opportunities to donate directly to school programs.

Twenty-seven local school supporters formed the McMinnville Education Foundation in 1999 by establishing an endowment fund. It began by giving mini grants of $1,000 or less to teachers for materials and equipment for their classrooms; the annual grant program has now distributed nearly $500,000 dollars.

Fundraisers have added to the endowment over the years. MEF representatives said they hope to reach $1 million soon.

MEF members started Schools: A Work of Heart in 2024.

“Our goal was for guests to have fun and support schools,” said Margie Viall, a former school board member who has been with the foundation since she returned to McMinnville in 2023.

She said she is always excited for the speakers and students who are featured at the event.

Last year, several college students discussed how MEF-sponsored programs, such as experiences at Miller Woods or the Evergreen Aviation Museum, sparked interests they are pursuing after graduating. This year, Viall is eager to see the Battle of the Books demonstration.

The Schools: A Work of Heart dinner will be catered by Evergreen Events. It will include a choice of appetizers, salad, mushroom and wild rice pilaf, and a choice of whisky brined pork loin, mirin brined chicken or a vegetarian dish. Each course will be paired with a wine.

A dessert auction will follow the meal.

This year’s event will feature the return of Brian Crain, the school district’s facility director, as the auctioneer. The evening also will include an array of “giving hearts,” each printed with a description of an item donors can purchase for $50 to $150.

“It’s a way for people to have a direct connection to schools,” Viall said.

Tables in the event center will be decorated with items created by students, such as painted rocks. McMinnville High School students will assist with the dinner and other aspects of the event.

For more information, go to the McMinnville Education Foundation web page, mac40kids.org, and follow the purchase tickets link.