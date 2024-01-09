Willamina School Board receives superintendent update

The Willamina School Board will receive a superintendent update when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, in the school library.

Carrie Zimbrick, who has worked in multiple administrative, coaching and teaching positions throughout the district, is retiring at the end of the school year.

She was the elementary school principal when she was named superintendent in February 2015. She succeeded Gus Forster, who retired at the end of the 2014-15 school year.

Zimbrick has encouraged the board to make a hire by spring break in late March.